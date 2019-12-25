Oman Observer

Tourists ride on a decorated elephant as they tour the Ayutthaya Historical Park in Ayutthaya, Thailand. Tourist arrivals in Thailand rose 5.92 per cent in November from a year earlier, after increasing 12.51 per cent in the previous month, the tourism ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

A total of 3.36 million tourists in November spent 167 billion baht ($5.54 billion), up 2.98 per cent from a year earlier. Visitors from China, Thailand’s biggest source of tourists, jumped 18.33 per cent in November year-on-year, after October’s 27.81 per cent surge, due partly to last year’s low comparative figures. — Reuters

Related