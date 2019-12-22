Desert tourism gets a boost

Muscat: Giving a mega boost to the development of desert tourism in the Sultanate, Al Sharqiyah Sands, which extends from North and South al Sharqiyah to Al Wusta Governorates has been designated as a tourist area. A major decision announced by the Ministry of Tourism on Sunday said that officials empowered by the minister will be responsible for the development of tourism activities, including sand sports, temporary camping sites, in the region.

The officials will have to ensure environmental protection and sustainable development while preparing the plans for desert tourism. They will ensure that vehicles and motorcycles used for adventure sports meet the safety requirements stipulated by the Traffic Law in coordination with the Royal Oman Police. They will be responsible to allocate specific sites for camping activities, including the development of amenities like tourist information centers, toilets, and umbrellas. The empowered team will find a partnership between the investors in the tourism sector and the local community.

Before commencing the implementation of infrastructure services, following procedures must be adhered to – obtaining the approval of the committee if it wants to build a road, obtaining the approval of the committee when establishing transmission lines and electricity, provided that applications for obtaining the temporary tourist licence in the tourist area are submitted by the tourism companies to the Ministry of Tourism electronically.

The sites to be chosen for temporary camping must be covered by wireless service. The companies should avoid any type of barriers harmful to the environment around the camp, and adhere to the boundaries of the sites designed for them by the competent authorities. The location of the camp should be far from the residential compounds, with a distance of no less than 2km and from public roads and power lines, at a distance of no less than 500m.

Distance between the tents should not be less than 2m, allowing privacy in the neighboring tents inside the site designated for the camp. Any excavations, installations, or any construction work that might affect the environment will be prohibited. Officials will no allow excavating the monuments in the dunes, except under the prior licences of the relevant authorities.

It is prohibited to practice any activities, behaviours, or actions that would damage or deteriorate the natural environment, harm wildlife or affect its aesthetic value. It is strictly prohibited to practice flying parachute in the camp.

The tourist licence is granted to the temporary camp for a period of only one month, which can be extended for a similar period, provided that the same financial fee is collected and the tourist company is entitled to obtain one licence for the tourist season from September to March of each year. The camp facilities must include women’s bathrooms and swimming pools, which are isolated from men’s toilets, and they are marked by signs and equipped with what is necessary to keep them clean.

It is allowed to use power generators for electricity, provided that its location is away from the tents designated for sleeping. It is allowed to present the Omani games and folklore teams to introduce the Omani traditional heritage to the camp’s residents. It is permissible to take advantage of camels and horses to serve camp residents who wish to practice horse riding and camel riding.

All liquid wastes resulting from human use must be discharged in compliance with the requirements of the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources. The travel operators and tourism must provide a list of the names of the tourists, passport numbers for non-Omanis, timetable, and the itinerary of the tourist trip in advance to the Ministry of Tourism and the Royal Oman Police, including the names of the camps and other accommodation and phone numbers of guides and tourism company officials.