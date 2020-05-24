5,909 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 3,192 in Muttrah

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday announced 513 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, out of which are 179 Omanis and 334 residents.

This brings up the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate to 7,770. The total recoveries, meanwhile, rose to 1,933.

389 of the total 513 cases reported on Sunday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 5,909, including 36 deaths.

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah

Cases – 3,192

Deaths – 18

Recovered- 630

Bausher

Cases- 1249

Deaths – 3

Recovered- 150

Quriyat

Cases- 13

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 2

Al Amerat

Cases- 194

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 16

Al Seeb

Cases- 1206

Deaths – 7

Recovered- 153

Muscat

Cases- 55

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 9