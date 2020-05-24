5,909 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 3,192 in Muttrah
Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday announced 513 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, out of which are 179 Omanis and 334 residents.
This brings up the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate to 7,770. The total recoveries, meanwhile, rose to 1,933.
389 of the total 513 cases reported on Sunday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 5,909, including 36 deaths.
The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:
Muttrah
Cases – 3,192
Deaths – 18
Recovered- 630
Bausher
Cases- 1249
Deaths – 3
Recovered- 150
Quriyat
Cases- 13
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 2
Al Amerat
Cases- 194
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 16
Al Seeb
Cases- 1206
Deaths – 7
Recovered- 153
Muscat
Cases- 55
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 9