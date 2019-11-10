Majan Academy team clinches Korean Ambassador’s trophy

MUSCAT, Nov 10 – Majan Taekwondo Academy team put in a solid show of confidence to claim the title of the third edition of the taekwondo competition for the Korean Ambassador’s trophy which concluded late on Saturday at the main indoor hall of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The two-day event was organised by Oman Taekwondo Committee (OTC) in coordination with Korean Embassy in Muscat.

Chang K Kim, Korean Ambassador to Oman, was the chief guest of the final ceremony in presence of Brigadier Abdul Malik Ghassan al Mazroui, OTC Chairman, and board members of OTC and top officials.

The chief guest and OTC chairman distributed the awards to the top winners in all the competition categories including Poomse and Kerogi for Cadet, Junior and General (both genders).

ROP team clinched the title in the Poomse section, while Majan Taekwondo Academy team claimed the trophy of the Kerogi category. Challenging Taekwondo club team bagged the second position award while the Professional Taekwondo Academy team finished in third.

As many as 207 players took part at the event representing 10 of the centres and clubs of taekwondo including Falcon Taekwondo Club, Hurang Taekwondo Club, Majan Taekwondo Academy, Sur Taekwondo Academy, Challenging Taekwondo club, ROP Sports Association (Taekwondo team), Gulf Taekwondo Club, Professionals Taekwondo Academy, Muscat Stars Taekwondo Centre and Ibri Youth Taekwondo Club.

In the Kerogi category for the senior men’s (below 54 kg), Adil al Wahaibi from Majan Taekwondo Academy claimed the gold medal while his teammate Mohammed al Mahrouqi took the gold medal in below 63 kg. In below 68 kg category, Ali Redha from Challenging Taekwondo Club bagged the gold.

In the junior category and in competition of below 48 kg, Faisal Fahd from the Professional Taekwondo Academy won gold, while Ammar al Hasani form Majan Taekwondo Academy won the same for below 55 kg competition. In below 60 kg, Nawaf al Shukaili from Majan Taekwondo Academy claimed the top spot, while his team mate Salim al Abri won the above 63 kg competition. Rayan al Harthi won the below 49 kg event.

Great Success

Korean Ambassador Chang K Kim opined that the taekwondo competition event was not only a sports function but a great event and opportunity to consolidate the Omani-Korean relations which dates back to many years.

“It was a successful tournament which registered participation of more than 200 players. It was good exposure for all the players who took part in the event and they could increase the level of technical skills,” he said.

“ We are very glad to organise this tournament in coordination with Oman Taekwondo Committee for the third year and looking for more collaborations in the near future including Oman Open tournament,” the Korean official concluded.

The official opening ceremony was held on Saturday from 11:30 am to 12:30 with a special taekwondo demonstration by the Kukkiwon athletes from the World Taekwondo headquarters in South Korea.

OTC chief Brigadier Abdul Malik Ghassan al Mazroui thanked the Korean Ambassador for this important initiative which will boost the taekwondo sports in the Sultanate.