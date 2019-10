After the end of the khareef season, Dhofar Governorate is witnessing mesmerising tourist season. This season is called spring (asurb), and is characterised by sunshine, pleasant weather, low humidity and the calmness of the sea, as well as clear and spectacular landscapes of mountains, plains and desert. Beautiful season of asurb lasts for about four weeks with temperatures around 20 degrees Celsius in the mountains, ranging from 26-28 degrees in the low areas during the day. PHOTO BY DR SACHIN SINGH

Related