Mughal-e-Azam, a Broadway-style Indian musical, is all set to dazzle the audiences at the Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) on Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12 at 7 pm. With 160 shows to date, Mughal-e-Azam is the biggest theatre production to hit the stages of India, winning three Broadway World India Awards for Best Play, Best Director and Best Choreography.

Related