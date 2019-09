HISTORIC: A man takes a picture as he visits the Palais Ideal (the ‘Ideal Palace’) created by late French postman Ferdinand Cheval, better known as Facteur Cheval, in Hauterives. The ideal Palace was built during 33 years by facteur Cheval, a self-taught visionary, and was classified as a Historic Monument 50 years ago by Andre Malraux, then French Culture Minister. — AFP

