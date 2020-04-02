57 Covid-19 infected cases have recovered in Oman

Muscat: A total of 57 of the 231 infected cases in Oman have recovered, the said the Minister of Health at a press conference held through video conferencing.

The ministry said the recovery rate among the Covid-19 infected cases in Oman is 26.2 percent.

He said Muttrah was closed because it is the focus area and due to the possibility of community transmission and added that there is a possibility to close more wilayats if they show high numbers of infection.

The minister said that the media plays a major role in raising awareness and fighting rumours and said do not publish any coronavirus-related figures unless it comes from a reliable source, which is the Ministry of Health.

He said of all affected by the virus in Oman most of them are men and smokers.

The infection rate for men is 53 percent compared to 47 percent for women.

The infections can be reduced by 60 percent if people follow the MoH instructions.

The epidemic is still at an upward level and the beds in intensive care departments in the Sultanate’s hospitals may not be sufficient to accommodate cases if the outbreak of the pandemic rises, the minister said.

A group of Omani youth has invented an artificial respirator and there is support for their project after ensuring its suitability and accuracy for medical use in hospitals.

The Undersecretary of Commerce and Industry said that the direct import of foodstuff is being carried out from 36 ports in 40 countries. The government provides also free warehouses for importers. “We prevented the export of some local produce abroad to ensure their availability in the local market.”

“An e-purchase application will be announced to buy produce from Al-Mawaleh Market and ease congestion. There is Availability of foodstuffs, basic commodities and supplies in all governorates and no need to store food that is in excess.” the undersecretary said.

He said that health workers are on the first line of defense and they have the right to be thanked.