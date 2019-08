EYES UNESCO RECOGNITION: A boat sails at sunset off the coast of Le Verdon-sur-Mer, southwestern France, with the Cordouan lighthouse in the background. The Cordouan lighthouse is France’s oldest lighthouse still active. It has been in service since 1611 and is located seven kilometres offshore at the mouth of the Gironde estuary. The lighthouse is a candidate for the 2020 list of Unesco’s World Heritage. — AFP

