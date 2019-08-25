Main 

House raids conducted with necessary permissions: Municipality

Muscat: Muscat Muscat represented by the Urban Inspection Department and the Legal Follow-up Department in Seeb recently raided a house in North Hail for violating the local municipal regulations.

Several expatriate labourers were given offered accommodations in a residential neighbourhood.

Muscat Municipality said that house raids were carried out in accordance with established procedures, which included permissions from the competent authorities.

