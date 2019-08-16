Oman Observer

BATTLE REENACTMENT: Members of military-historical societies shoot with historical guns and reenact a battle of imperial troops of the year 1700 near Goeteborg during the opening of the 20th Sweden Festival on the market square in Wismar, northeastern Germany. Wismar remembers with the 20th Sweden Festival on the weekend from August 15 to 18, of the 155 years it belonged to Sweden after the occupation in 1632 during the 30 year war. — AFP

Related