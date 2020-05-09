5,610 Ramadhan parcels distributed in Seeb

Seeb: A community initiative dubbed Seeb is Ready and overseen by the wali of Seeb and the Social Development Committee has distributed 5,610 Ramadhan parcels in a matter of three weeks to persons affected by the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

Hilal bin Hamad al Sarmi, representative of the Wilayat of Seeb in Majlis Ash’shura said the Seeb is Ready initiative has benefited 73,000 citizens and residents across the Wilayat of Seeb at a total cost of RO 35,000.

In addition, the initiative distributes 1,600 iftar meals a day to residents whose businesses have been shut down as part of precautionary measures aimed to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Al Sarmi said. — ONA