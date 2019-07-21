Oman Observer

LURING MOUNTAINS: Salalah is a climatic wonderland as when the rest of the Middle East baked in soaring temperatures, the mercury levels in Salalah barely cross 24 degrees Celsius. This amazing pleasant season in Salalah is well-known all over the Gulf as “khareef season” and usually starts from June and stays till middle of September. During this season the barren dry mountains turn lush green. Khareef season attracts tourists from all over the world.

PHOTO BY CHARBI ROY BANERJEE (Salalah Photographic Club)