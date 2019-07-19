Oman Observer

HEARTBROKEN FANS: A woman walks past images of characters from digital card games in the Akihabara district in Tokyo. The devastating apparent arson attack on a well-respected Japanese animation firm Kyoto Animation in Kyoto on July 18 which killed at least 33 people has left anime fans and industry insiders alike ‘heartbroken’, with many likening the fire to a ‘terrorist attack.’ — AFP
- Profit soars for Microsoft fuelled by cloud, business services
- New wave of young Ukrainians shakes up elections