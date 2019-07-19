Oman Observer

Picture of the day 

HEARTBROKEN FANS: A woman walks past images of characters from digital card games in the Akihabara district in Tokyo. The devastating apparent arson attack on a well-respected Japanese animation firm Kyoto Animation in Kyoto on July 18 which killed at least 33 people has left anime fans and industry insiders alike ‘heartbroken’, with many likening the fire to a ‘terrorist attack.’ — AFP

