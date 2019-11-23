56 people rescued during heavy rains: PACDA

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) saved the lives of 56 people during the low-pressure systems which affected the Sultanate between November 11 and 22. The control room at PACDA received 115 distress calls during that period, a statement from the authority said. A 15-year-old boy was found dead after he went missing in the Wilayat of Al Rustaq. The boy, Oqab al Moqbali, was said to be missing from Wadi Al Hoqain in Rustaq.

According to PACDA, the rain-related incidents including the rescue of stranded people from wadis topped the list with 85, followed by fire-related incidents (18), ambulance services (60) and search and rescue services (60). As for rescuing the stranded people and motorists from wadis, Muscat Governorate reported nine cases, followed by North Al Batinah (seven) and South Al Batinah (three). Two persons were rescued after their vehicle was stranded in the Ghala area of Bausher.

One citizen was recused after he got stranded in the Qurum area last Wednesday. Meanwhile, heavy rains, accompanied by thundershowers, fresh winds, hail, flash floods, and poor horizontal visibility were reported from the governorates of North and South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, and North and South Al Sharqiyah on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The Amerat-Bausher mountain road was closed from all directions as a precautionary measure.

PACDA stressed that apart from following instructions and the latest weather alerts issued by the official authorities, citizens and residents were told to stay away from low-lying places and electricity poles. Children should not be allowed to leave houses unattended or move near water bodies during this period to avoid drowning incidents.