CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

5,173 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, including 28 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday announced 463 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, out of which are 210 Omanis and 253 residents, the ministry said.

This brings up the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate to 7,257.

284 of the total 463 cases reported on Saturday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 5,173, including 28 deaths.

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah
Cases – 3,048
Deaths – 17
Recovered- 606

Bausher
Cases- 1126
Deaths – 3
Recovered- 135

Quriyat
Cases- 13
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 2

Al Amerat
Cases- 192
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 16

Al Seeb
Cases- 1088
Deaths – 7
Recovered- 140

Muscat
Cases- 53
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 9

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6497 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

SalamAir launches flight to Shiraz from February 28

Oman Observer Comments Off on SalamAir launches flight to Shiraz from February 28

Shell to support GTL, LNG, projects in Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on Shell to support GTL, LNG, projects in Oman

Shura panel discusses proposal on fee for plastic bags

Oman Observer Comments Off on Shura panel discusses proposal on fee for plastic bags