5,173 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, including 28 deaths
Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday announced 463 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, out of which are 210 Omanis and 253 residents, the ministry said.
This brings up the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate to 7,257.
284 of the total 463 cases reported on Saturday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 5,173, including 28 deaths.
The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:
Muttrah
Cases – 3,048
Deaths – 17
Recovered- 606
Bausher
Cases- 1126
Deaths – 3
Recovered- 135
Quriyat
Cases- 13
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 2
Al Amerat
Cases- 192
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 16
Al Seeb
Cases- 1088
Deaths – 7
Recovered- 140
Muscat
Cases- 53
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 9