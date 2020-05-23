5,173 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, including 28 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday announced 463 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, out of which are 210 Omanis and 253 residents, the ministry said.

This brings up the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate to 7,257.

284 of the total 463 cases reported on Saturday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 5,173, including 28 deaths.

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah

Cases – 3,048

Deaths – 17

Recovered- 606

Bausher

Cases- 1126

Deaths – 3

Recovered- 135

Quriyat

Cases- 13

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 2

Al Amerat

Cases- 192

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 16

Al Seeb

Cases- 1088

Deaths – 7

Recovered- 140

Muscat

Cases- 53

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 9