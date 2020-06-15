515 new cases in Muscat today, 148 in Duqm

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday announced 1,043 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 614 Omanis and 429 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 24,525, including 108 deaths.

Of the total deaths reported, 70 of them are residents and 38 Omanis.

Of the total deaths reported, 61 of them are in the 15-69 age group, 47 in the 60+ group.

Of the total deaths reported, 92 of them are males and 16 are females.

Of the total 108 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 85, followed by South Batinah 9, North Batinah 6, Al Dhakilyah 2, South al Sharqiyah 3, North Sharqiyah 1 Dhofar 1, and Al Dhahirah 1.

Today’s highlights

Muscat: 17, 920 cases + 515

North al Batinah – 1, 581 cases +79

South al Batinah: 1, 664 cases +156

Al Dhakilyah: 911 cases + 49

Al-Wusta: 908 cases + 149

South Sharqiyah: 547 cases +40

North Sharqiyah 35- cases +26

Al Buraimi: 252 cases + 10

Al Dhahirah: 209 cases +10

Dhofar: 171 cases +8

Musandam: 11 cases +1