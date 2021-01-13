50th edition special moment, says Talib

MUSCAT, JAN 13 –

The 50th edition of HM Cup hockey will be a special moment for the Sultanate as well as the Oman Hockey Association (OHA), its Chairman Talib al Wahaibi said on Wednesday.

“We are lucky to mark the 50th edition of this prestigious and old tournament in the Sultanate. Our board is proud to celebrate the special occasion for hockey in the country,” Talib told the Observer.

The tournament is coming at a stage when coronavirus pandemic has affected all walks of life across the world.

“The OHA thanks His Majesty Haitham bin Tarik for all the support during these tough times posed by the pandemic.”

The OHA chief also mentioned late Sultan Qaboos for the great contribution given for the development of hockey in Oman.

Oman’s sports sector, however has resumed actions couple of months back and OHA is gearing up for the tournament with teams playing in three zones – Salalah, Suhar and Muscat.

“The OHA will take care of the COVID-19 protocol prescribed by the Supreme Committee. We have contracted Badr al Sama to do the testing for players and officials of the teams.”

“Suhar, Batinah-based teams will do their testing and other medical protocols at the Badr al Sama centre near them and same with the Muscat and Nizwa based teams,” Talib said. The teams in three zones will find it comfortable with the first round being played in their respective areas.

“Yes, this will make life easy for the respective teams,” Talib added.

Anuroop Athiparambath