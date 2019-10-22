50,000 Omanis visited Iran in six months

More than 50,000 Omanis visited Iran in the first half of this year. It was revealed at a meeting between Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, and Dr Ali Asghar Monsan, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Iran.

Both sides attributed the numbers to promotional activities and tourist visa facilities signed between the two countries.

The meeting discussed enhancing cooperation between the Sultanate and Iran in the field of tourism and implementing the decisions listed in the memorandum of understanding through a joint technical committee.

It also decided to promote cooperation between Omani and Iranian travel agencies and offices.

The promotional workshop and direct B2B meetings between the Omani and Iranian tourism companies were launched, which saw the participation of representatives of 50 Iranian travel and Omani and tourism companies.

