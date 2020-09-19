50% tax on sweetened drinks from October 1

Muscat: Oman’s tax authority on Thursday said, starting from October, Sultanate will levy a 50 percent tax on sweetened beverages.

Ready to drink beverages containing added sugar or sweeteners or any form of sugar will attract a 50 percent sugar excise tax beginning this October, according to the Oman Tax Authority.

Canned juices, fruit drinks, sports drinks, caffeine drinks, and tea would fall under the new tax. 100 percent natural fruit juices, milk, and its derivatives containing a ratio of not less than 75 percent of milk and laban are excluded from the new sugar tax. Nutritional supplements, drinks for dietary and medical use are also excluded from the tax.

Alongside other GCC states, Oman earlier had levied a 100% tax on alcohol, tobacco, and energy drinks last year.