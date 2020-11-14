Local Main Uncategorized 

50 bikers take part in march of loyalty, gratitude

Muscat: As part of the National Day celebrations, 50 bikers participated in a march covering 50km from Burj al Al Sahwa Tower, passing through airport road, Sultan Qaboos Street, Royal Opera House, Mutrah Seaside, and finally reaching the Al Alam Palace. Bikers returned to the closing point of the race at Children’s Museum in Qurum.

The 50 bikers who represented various governorates of the sultante took part in the march to express their loyalty and gratitude to the nation.

 

