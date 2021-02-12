5 ways to slow-down and practise self love

A big part of self-care for me is about slowing down and taking time to relax when I am busy. Yes, we should take care of ourselves all the time. We need to always find ways and reasons to perform little acts of self-love in whatever season of life we are at. However, I also believe that it is most important to do this when we are at our busiest.

You know when you feel like you have no time to slow down?

That is when you most need to!

From personal experience I truly believe that as hard as it is to sometimes prioritise self-care and relaxation when life gets crazy, this is when we absolutely should do it.

I’ve realised that I perform smarter when my mind is clear and at ease. Learning to perform smarter and with ease is so important. We always have a choice in how we approach tasks and life in general. We can approach it with anxious energy and feeling overwhelmed. We can approach it from a place of negativity or exhaustion. I’ve spent a lot of time living and doing things this way and at the end of it I’m usually unhappy, completely wiped out, and so twisted with anxiety that I can’t enjoy anything. Other times, I accomplish what I want but I end up feeling drained and I regret wasting all my energy worrying and rushing myself.

The way I’ve come to cope with this is by trying to get myself to slow down. When life gets hard and super intense and I start to feel overwhelmed, that is when I know I need to take time to ground, love, and centre myself. Not having enough time is never an excuse! I try to use this excuse on myself all the time but it is completely UNTRUE!

I HAVE enough time!

You HAVE enough time!

Say it!

Believe it!

Stop wasting time trying to convince yourself that you don’t have any time.

You really truly do.

Now, just use it wisely!

Here is my list of things that I like to do that I think of as acts of self-Love and care. Most of these are completely free and just require you to prioritise taking care of yourself.

1 Take a walk outside

If it’s cold, try to bundle up and just walk outside for a minute or two at the very least, I think you’ll probably want to go longer. Just a little bit of fresh air and a look at the world around us is sometimes all we need to feel immense gratitude and love for our lives.

2 Take a few deep inhales and exhales

This one is so easy and can literally be done anywhere yet, sometimes when I’m overwhelmed I convince myself that I simply don’t have the time for it. I AM WRONG!

Inhale.

Exhale.

It is so simple and so effective. Breathing is how we stay alive and most of the time we take it for granted. We possess a way to naturally calm ourselves down, use it.

3 Nourish your body

This can be in so many different ways. It can be a meal you cook or taking yourself out to a restaurant. Whatever you choose to do, do it mindfully. Be present with your food and the act of eating. Enjoy being able to fuel yourself.

4 Dance it out

This has actually become one of my favourite things to do lately. I turn off the lights in my room, put my air-pods in, close my eyes, and just dance. I am alone, and I am free, and I am so grateful to move. It’s a good feeling. It’s grounding. Honestly, I usually don’t want to stop after just one song.

5 Do something you love

This could be reading a book, going for a run or to the gym, it could be going out for a movie, or spending some time with friends. Whatever it is you think you don’t have time for but you enjoy doing, do it. Let yourself enjoy the privilege of being alive, make yourself happy. That is always your choice to do.

Life is short, and busy, and overwhelming, but it is your life and your time. It’s up to you what you do with it.

By Vanessa Seymour

[The writer is a Muscat-based student, certified yoga instructor, empowerment coach and host of the podcast ‘LIVE INSPIRED’. email@vanessaseymour.com]