5 mindset shifts for the Online Heart-Led Business Owner

Vanessa Seymour

Firstly, what is a Heart-Led Business Owner? I’m speaking to all you yoga teachers, fitness instructors, artists, coaches and creators out there. If you are running a business that you have created from a place of service, kindness and love, then this is you. There are no limits here, only possibilities.

Being an online creator comes with its own sets of rules. What is beautiful is that you get to make a lot of these rules for yourself. You get to decide what works and what doesn’t. You get to design a business that supports and uplifts your life. You get to be in charge of your work.

If you are new to this way of living and doing business, it can be a little scary at first. That is normal. Accept that. Don’t let it limit you though.

Here are five mindset shifts to get you started on your journey of being an Online Heart-Led Business Owner.

1 KNOW THE VALUE OF YOUR WORK

You have something to offer. Something unique. The market is not too saturated, so stop using that as an excuse. You have your own way of being and teaching that will speak to your audience.

2 IMPERFECT ACTION IS BETTER THAN NO ACTION

Start putting yourself out there. It is not too early. Stop letting perfection limit you. Small actions lead to big changes, so get started. Remember that you are constantly learning along the way, as you should always be doing.

3 WANTING TO MAKE MONEY IS NOT BAD

Create a healthy relationship with money and the money that you bring in through your business. Once again, don’t limit yourself. Believe in the value of your work. Charge based on what you think you deserve. Let your rates reflect the value you offer.

4 YOUR HEALTH COMES FIRST

In a business where you often share a lot of your energy, remember that you still come first. Taking care of yourself and your energy is the most important thing. In order to serve others better you need to serve yourself first.

5 SAYING NO TO WHAT DOESN’T SERVE YOU IS YOUR SUPERPOWER

One of the best things of having your own business is that you can choose what to say yes and no to. Saying no can be powerful. Don’t be afraid to do it. Saying no to something you know deep down does not align with your life right now, or anymore, can create the space for what you actually need to appear.

Online Heart-Led Business is a growing industry: one that offers so much freedom and goodness. It’s an industry that also requires hard work, effort, and a strong sense of purpose.

If you are a part of this industry remember your worth. Always, always, always! That is the most important thing. You, being clear on your worth, and radiating that into your work is what is going to attract potential clients.

In a situation like this, you are your business. So embody that. Own it. Be the best version of yourself. Take the best possible care of yourself. Invest in your learning and growth. Watch how that will transform your life and your business.

[The writer is a Muscat-based student, certified yoga instructor, empowerment coach and host of the podcast ‘LIVE INSPIRED’. email@vanessaseymour.com]