ALGIERS: Five people were killed and 23 others injured in a stampede at a concert at a stadium in Algiers, the country’s state news agency APS reported on Friday, citing a hospital official.

The crush took place at the August 20 Stadium in central Algiers before a concert by famous Algerian rapper Abderraouf Derradji, also known as Soolking, late on Thursday.

The fatalities were three young women and two men, the director of an Algiers hospital, Abdelsalam Banana, said. He put their ages at 20 to 25 years.

He added that the cause of their death would not be determined before post-mortem examinations are conducted on their bodies.

Earlier on Friday, the civil defence agency said the stampede claimed five lives and injured around 100 others.

The incident resulted from jostling by a large crowd of fans at a small entrance to the stadium where the concert was held, APS reported, citing witnesses.

The concert was shown live on Algerian state television.

Around 45,000 fans, mostly teenagers, attended the concert, according to Algerian news portal Echorouk online. — dpa

