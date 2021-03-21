5 killed as rockets hit hospital in Aleppo

Seven civilians were killed and at least 14 medics were injured when artillery shelling from a Syrian army outpost hit a hospital in a rebel-held town in northwestern Syria, medics and rescuers said. They said a woman and a child were among those killed when several mortar rounds hit the hospital in the city of Atareb which was taken out of service. Turkey’s defence ministry earlier said five people were killed and 10 injured in an artillery attack on a hospital in northwest Syria, where they have a military presence. Videos received from two witnesses showed a ward damaged and civil defence rescuers carrying blood-stained patients outside. — Reuters