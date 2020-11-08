4th edition of Oman my Beautiful Country released

Muscat: The fourth edition of the book Oman my Beautiful Country was released under the auspices of HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, at Bait Al Zubair, on Sunday.

Authored by Mohammed ibn al Zubair, the first edition of the book was released in 2002.

The book was published by Baz Publishing in five major languages: Arabic, English, German, French and Russian. It consists of 10 chapters with photos under the titles: Muscat, architecture, sea and beaches, desert, oases, nature, culture, mountains and valleys, autumn and people.

The book is considered an important photographic documentation featuring the most important monuments across Oman. — ONA