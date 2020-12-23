49er Olympic teams resume intense training

Oman Sail sailors gear up for Tokyo Olympics qualifier event –

Rashid al Kindi

Director, Oman Sailing

MUSCAT: Oman Sail’s 49er Olympic teams have resumed training and begun an intensive training programme to regain their physical fitness, sharpness on the water and sense of teamwork in preparations for the Asian 49er Championships qualifier event ahead of Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

Rashid al Kindi, Oman Sail Director of Sailing, said, “The training camps are essential to the preparation of our 49er teams ahead of a busy schedule. We have been building towards the 2020 Olympic Games for four years and now have to assess where our sailors’ level currently is and ensure they are ready for the final qualification event.

The suspension of training due to COVID-19 has affected us all in many ways but we are now so close to achieving Oman Sail’s goal of competing and winning a medal in sailing for our country. We have to do everything we can to ensure our sailors arrive at the competition in optimal condition.”

The team was recently visited by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidy, Oman Olympic Committee Chairman, to show his support and give them a confidence boost during training.

Hashim al Rashdi, Oman Sail’s 49er coach, said, “The enforced break in our preparations was not ideal, but the training camps will be a return to the normal training routine and get our sailors back into the habit of competing and improving. We are grateful to the support from the Oman Olympic Committee and Oman Sail and we are all looking forward to getting back out onto the water.”

Taking part in the training are four of Oman’s most promising 49er sailors, Musab al Hadi, Waleed al Kindi, Abdul Rahman al Mashari and Ahmed al Hasni. Training is focussed on sailing skill, physical training in the gym and mental strength to reach their peak level of performance in time for the Olympic qualifier event.