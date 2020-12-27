4,983 employees retired in 2020

Muscat: The number of retirees from civil service in this year stood at 4,983 (67 per cent males against 33 per cent females) at the end of November, according to the Civil Service Employees Pension Fund (CSEPF).

The CSEPF data indicates that the average age of employees at the end of service was 53 years while the average length of service stood at 29 years and the average.

According to CSEPF, the statistical indicators of retirees by the end of November 2020 stood at 63,659 pensioners with an overall monthly pension of RO 34 million. The average retirement age was 50 years while the average length of service stood at 21 per cent and the average monthly pension stood at RO 531. The average change in retirees’ number registered 6 per cent.

The total number of recipients of the monthly retirement pension at the end of November reached 78,628 including 42,644 alive and 35,984 heirs of the deceased pensioners who are eligible to receive retirement benefits.

The number of subscribers with the Civil Service Employees Pension Fund by the end of November 2020 reached 167,566 (53 per cent males and 47 per cent females) with an average age of 39 years and 14 years of service.

The number of employees subject to the Pension Law of the Sultanate stands at 162,904 (52 per cent males against 48 per cent females). The current average age is 39 years while the current average years of service stands at 14 years.

Additionally, the CSEPF revealed that the number of employees subject to extension of insurance coverage has reached 4,662 with an average age of 39 years and an average 10 years of service.

The number of beneficiaries from retirement benefits by November 2020 was the highest in Muscat making up 22 per cent of total number followed by Al Dakhiliyah Governorate with 15 per cent, North Al Batinah (13 per cent), South Al Batinah (12 per cent), Dhofar (11 per cent), South Al Sharqiyah (9 per cent), North Al Sharqiyah (8 per cent), Al Dhahirah (5 per cent), Musandam (2 per cent), Al Buraimi (2 per cent) while Al Wusta Governorate was the lowest with just 1 per cent.

Text by Muzna al Fahdiyah