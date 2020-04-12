Local Main 

490 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 69 recovered

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday announced the registration of 53 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, bringing the total cases to 599, including three deaths.

109 cases have recovered.

Region-wise,

Muscat  – 490 cases, 69 recovered, 3 deaths

Al Dhakilyah – 34 cases, 15 recovered

South Batinah – 27 cases, 4 recovered

Musandam – three  cases,

Al Dhahirah – three cases, 2 recovered

South Sharqiyah – three cases, 1 recovered

North Sharqiyah – four cases

Buraimi – two cases, 1 recovered

North Batinah – 22 cases, 17 recovered

Dhofar – 7 cases, 1 recovered

On Friday, the third death related to Covid-19 was reported in Oman – first from the expatriate community – is also from the capital.

Prior to this, two Covid-19 deaths reported in the Sultanate have been from Muscat – first death, a 72-year-old citizen, was recorded on March 31 and the second death, again a 72-year-old citizen who contracted the disease earlier was reported on Saturday, April 4.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5816 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Citizens rescued after apartment fire in Qurm

Oman Observer Comments Off on Citizens rescued after apartment fire in Qurm

Blast kills 20 on Pakistan election day

Oman Observer Comments Off on Blast kills 20 on Pakistan election day

Pedestrian footbridge near Salalah’s Al Wadi to bring relief to residents

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Pedestrian footbridge near Salalah’s Al Wadi to bring relief to residents
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW