490 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 69 recovered
Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday announced the registration of 53 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, bringing the total cases to 599, including three deaths.
109 cases have recovered.
Region-wise,
Muscat – 490 cases, 69 recovered, 3 deaths
Al Dhakilyah – 34 cases, 15 recovered
South Batinah – 27 cases, 4 recovered
Musandam – three cases,
Al Dhahirah – three cases, 2 recovered
South Sharqiyah – three cases, 1 recovered
North Sharqiyah – four cases
Buraimi – two cases, 1 recovered
North Batinah – 22 cases, 17 recovered
Dhofar – 7 cases, 1 recovered
On Friday, the third death related to Covid-19 was reported in Oman – first from the expatriate community – is also from the capital.
Prior to this, two Covid-19 deaths reported in the Sultanate have been from Muscat – first death, a 72-year-old citizen, was recorded on March 31 and the second death, again a 72-year-old citizen who contracted the disease earlier was reported on Saturday, April 4.