490 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 69 recovered

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday announced the registration of 53 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, bringing the total cases to 599, including three deaths.

109 cases have recovered.

Region-wise,

Muscat – 490 cases, 69 recovered, 3 deaths

Al Dhakilyah – 34 cases, 15 recovered

South Batinah – 27 cases, 4 recovered

Musandam – three cases,

Al Dhahirah – three cases, 2 recovered

South Sharqiyah – three cases, 1 recovered

North Sharqiyah – four cases

Buraimi – two cases, 1 recovered

North Batinah – 22 cases, 17 recovered

Dhofar – 7 cases, 1 recovered

On Friday, the third death related to Covid-19 was reported in Oman – first from the expatriate community – is also from the capital.

Prior to this, two Covid-19 deaths reported in the Sultanate have been from Muscat – first death, a 72-year-old citizen, was recorded on March 31 and the second death, again a 72-year-old citizen who contracted the disease earlier was reported on Saturday, April 4.