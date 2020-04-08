Oman reports 48 new Covid-19 cases, total crosses 400-mark

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced the registration of 48 new confirmed cases, bringing the total cases to 419. It added that 72 cases have recovered, an increase of five from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a Ministry of Health official said that they are in touch with the case where one person had transmitted the infection to 5 members of his family.

He said the procedures for epidemiological investigation in Muttrah have started and the possibility of applying a comprehensive examination is provided if its supplies are available.

He added, There is a shortage of some medical supplies for dealing with Covid-19 and we are seeking to secure what is needed.”

He said, “Expatriate workers pose a real challenge and employers should pay attention to follow up their conditions, educate, and provide the appropriate environment.”

Most of the injured are between 15 – 50 years old, and they constitute about 78 per cent.

The preventive measures take now will help reduce its impact on the economy and the lives of citizens and residents.

The Minister of Health on Tuesday said out of 371 cases reported so far in the Sultanate, 219 are Omani nationals and 152 are expatriates. He was speaking to the private news media.

The government warned that the situation is yet to peak in the country even as the Ministry of Health reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases for a single day.

MOH on Tuesday announced the registration of 40 new confirmed cases, bringing the total cases to 371. It added that 67 cases have recovered, an increase of six from Monday.

Dr Ahmed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, in separate interviews, issued a stern warning that the peak of the pandemic in Oman is two to three weeks away.

“The peak of Covid-19 in the Sultanate is likely to start, according to current data, within two to three weeks from now,” he said.

The case could reach 1,500 cases during that period, but the numbers are expected to decrease by 60 percent due to the measures taken, he was quoted.

He said the government has started an epidemiological investigation campaign by visiting every house in Muttrah.

It may be noted that 25 of the 40 cases reported on Tuesday were from Muttrah.

He added that a large number of test kits have arrived which will help intensify the campaign to stop community spread.

The minister said that a large number of expatriates are also getting affected, which is a cause of concern.