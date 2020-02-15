48 labs licensed to provide testing, calibration services

Private laboratories offering testing and calibration services are being registered in line with regulations, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The registration of these laboratories has become important since the demand for commodities and products imported and exported from the Sultanate has increased, it said. Commodities and products can be approved for import or export if they are accompanied by test reports from labs duly accredited by the ministry, This is important for the safety and well-being of consumers, it stressed.

According to the Directorate General of Standards and Metrology, as many as 48 private labs have been registered to provide services in various governorates of the Sultanate. Of this number, 41 are third-party labs and the rest are first and second party testing laboratories.

Said bin Sultan al Busaidi , head of the accreditation department at the Directorate General of Standards and Metrology, said: “The private sector laboratories working in the areas of examination and calibration issue reports recognized and accepted by the government and private authorities in the Sultanate. The accreditation department undertakes the procedures for registering private testing and calibration laboratories in various sectors. These laboratories work in the area of testing and examination of food, water, building materials, general chemistry, microbiology, cosmetics and petroleum derivatives, as well as in the area of calibration in various fields and those related to industry and trade.”

He added: “For many years, the countries of the world worked hard to have a joint legislation and specifications under the umbrella of international organisations for the purpose. Among the most important of these specifications for products and commodities testing laboratories is the international standard ISO / IEC 17025, which is related to the general requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. Whereas, the examination report or calibration certificate from the internationally accredited laboratory according to this standard is considered as a passport to cross the product from one country to another’’.

Following Oman’s entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO), the movement of goods and products to and from the Sultanate has increased. It covers all types of products, to ensure the health and safety of their consumers and get rid of commercial fraud being faced by all countries of the world. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has always ensured that the health and safety of these various products and goods imported to the Sultanate before they enter markets. It also makes sure that the products and commodities exported abroad, are according to the standard specifications. It is required to win the trust and attract consumers regionally and internationally towards Omani products, said Al Busaidi.

