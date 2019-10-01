4,500 tons of healthcare waste treated in 2018

Be’ah, the state-owned solid waste management flagship of the Sultanate, says it treated around 4,500 tons of hospital waste generated by healthcare institutions located around the country last year.

At the same time, the utility is bolstering the operational capabilities of waste treatment and disposal facilities set up in key locations in the north and south of the Sultanate.

Healthcare waste typically includes sharps, non-sharps, blood, body parts, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and radioactive materials – a waste stream regarded as potentially toxic.

In a post on its twitter handle, be’ah said the 4,500 tons of healthcare waste (HCW) destroyed last year amounted to 99.9 per cent of all hazardous hospital waste collected from healthcare institutions – private, municipal, government and public sector.

“Be’ah has exerted remarkable efforts to enhance the existing healthcare waste management infrastructure by enhancing the operational efficiency of the HCW treatment facility in Muscat and establishing two other facilities in North Al Batinah and Dhofar,” it said.

The biggest of be’ah HCW treatment facilities is located at Al Multaqa in Muscat Governorate. Last year, the plant received and treated around 3,000 tons of hospital waste collected from the capital region, Al Dakhiliya and North and South Al Sharqiyah governorates.

A modest-sized facility set up in Liwa in North Al Batinah Governorate processed over 800 tons of HCW last year. The only facility in the south of the country, located in Dhofar Governorate, treated over 550 tons of waste last year. Be’ah employs autoclaving and incineration technologies to treat healthcare wastes in the Sultanate. To cater to waste generated in Musandam Governorate, the utility is setting up dedicated facilities in Khasab. Similar facilities are also envisaged for development at Duqm in the future.

