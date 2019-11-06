450 swimmers take part in Nautilus annual meet

MUSCAT: A total of 450 swimmers from Oman, Bahrain, and the UAE participated in Nautilus Club’s 3rd Annual Meet at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on November 1 and 2. Over 20 teams entered the competition which include the Oman national swimming team. Over 1,800 entries were registered in each race by individual swimmers. The meet was supported by the Oman Swimming Association whose referees judged the event with precision, following the Fina rules.

The shouts from the stand are never unheard as Ivan Proskura, head coach of Nautilus, encourages his swim team to excellence. Once an Olympic and Paralympic coach for swimmers from World Youth and European Champion, he coaches out of passion and sacrifices many things for the belief that he is making a difference in raising international swimmers. Knowledge Gate International School sponsored the mixed relay for both male and female, of all ages, where the kids from different clubs were mixed according to age and assigned into teams of four. The meet ended with a friendly, yet competitive relay which taught a great deal of teamwork.

Oman becomes the new swim meet destination for swimmers as the winter season starts to kick in. With beaches and wadis all over beautiful Oman, swimming comes handy to enjoy mother nature with confidence! Its a life skill that a child will retain for the entirety of their life.

The wrapping up of the annual meet saw an immediate response from willing teams from the Middle East to participate next year as well.

Related