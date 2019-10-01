45 per cent jump in Sri Lankan imports of Omani products

Bilateral trade relations of Sri Lanka with the Sultanate of Oman have been steadily progressing with figures showing an exponential increase in trade last year, according to the high-level trade delegation currently on a visit to the Sultanate.

In 2018, Sri Lanka imported from Oman goods worth $100.7m against the previous year’s figure of $77m. Oman imported from Sri Lanka products, mainly FMCG, worth $16.48m last year against a 2017 figure of $12.02m.

These figures are expected to go higher this year, according to O L Ameer Ajwad, Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Sultanate.

“We exported to the Sultanate goods worth $12.02 million in 2017 which saw a rise and touched $16.48 in 2018. Imports from Oman to Sri Lanka rose from $77.4 million in 2017 to $100.7 million in 2018.”

Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of the Sri Lankan trade delegation B2B at the Al Falaj Hotel, he said both sides are exploring newer ways of promoting bilateral trade.

Representatives of 11 companies are part of the trade delegation which is currently promoting Sri Lankan goods as part of the Sri Lanka Week, which runs from October 1 to 5.

The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with leading businessmen, are part of a series of B2B meetings.

