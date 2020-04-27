44,083 SMEs registered till March 2020

Muscat: The total number of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) registered with the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada) till the end of March 2020 stood at 44,083, which is an increase by 13.7 per cent compared to the same period of 2019, according to the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and information (NCSI).

Among the governorates:

Muscat topped the list with 34 per cent SMEs registered till March 2020, followed by North Al Batinah with 16 per cent, Al Dakhliyah with 13 per cent, Dhofar with 8 per cent, and the rest of governorates with 29 per cent.

14,857 SMEs was registered in the Governorate of Muscat till the end of March 2020, followed by North Al Batinah with 6,967, Al Dakhliyah with 5,569, Dhofar with 3,710, South Al Batinah with 3,267, and North Al Sharqiah with 2,996 SMEs registered.

This was followed by Al Dhahirah with 2,623 SMEs, South Al Sharqiyah South with 2,505 SMEs, and Al Buraimi with 926 SMEs, in addition to 495 SMEs in Al Wusta and 168 in Musandam till March 2020.

The total number of SMEs registered in February 2020 stood at 43,592, compared to 43,134 in January 2020. –ONA