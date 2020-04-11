Local Main 

440 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 34 in Dhakilyah

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday announced the registration of 62 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, bringing the total cases to 546, including three deaths.

109 cases have recovered.

Region-wise,

Muscat  – 440 cases – 69 recovered, 69 recovered, 3 deaths

Al Dhakilyah – 34 cases, 15 recovered

South Batinah – 26 cases, 4 recovered

Musandam – three  cases,

Al Dhahirah – three cases, 1 recovered

South Sharqiyah – three cases, 1 recovered

Buraimi – two cases, 1 recovered

North Batinah – 22 cases, 17 recovered

Dhofar – 9 cases, 1 recovered

On Friday, the third death related to Covid-19 was reported in Oman – first from the expatriate community – is also from the capital.

Prior to this, two Covid-19 deaths reported in the Sultanate have been from Muscat – first death, a 72-year-old citizen, was recorded on March 31 and the second death, again a 72-year-old citizen who contracted the disease earlier was reported on Saturday, April 4.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5807 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Bilateral ties with Pakistan reviewed

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bilateral ties with Pakistan reviewed

Why not try this heritage hotel?

Oman Observer Comments Off on Why not try this heritage hotel?

Supreme Council reviews performance of economy

Oman Observer Comments Off on Supreme Council reviews performance of economy
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW