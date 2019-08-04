42 govt entities sign up for Mawred

As many as 42 government entities which include ministries have implemented electronic Mawred Human Resources Management System (HRMS) by the end of the second quarter of 2019, according to the Ministry of Civil Services (MoCS).

Out of this, the payroll module is applied by 31 government entities, the self-service module is running in 25 entities and the salaries module is applied by 5 government entities subject to the Civil Service Law, according to Dr Fatma Mohammed Abdullah al Balushi, Director of Human Resources Management Systems Department at the MoCS.

“The total number of government entities which implemented the HR module is 42 by the end of the second quarter of 2019 subject to the Civil Service Law and its executive regulations”, Dr Fatma said.

The introduction of technology in the completion of transactions of various types is an integral part of the digital government.

“One of the goals of establishing Mawred Human Resources Management System (HRMS) is to establish a unified and integrated database that contributes to decision-making, work development, minimising the amount of paperwork and applying the best practices in HRMS. Providing support in the planning of manpower and in planning for the development of human resources besides providing electronic services for all employees through the self-service module were some other aims which we have met over a period of time”, Al Balushi said.

The Mawred HRM System consists of five main modules, which are human resources (HR), payroll, self-service, electronic salaries transfer and attendance.

She further said that the ambitious Mawred HRMS, which has already been talked about at the international circles, is planning to include other modules such as Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management (PM) and Learning Management (LM).

“The BI module will provide information in an easy and simplified format for decision-makers while PM module allows the employee and the manager to enter and follow the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) electronically to be evaluated on the percentage of completion at the end of the year. The LM module is to facilitate the training process for employees and to include the training programmes and record them in the employees’ data electronically.” Mawred HRMS has won different prestigious ICT awards from various IT authorities. It has also bagged the Sultan Qaboos Award for Excellence in e-Government Services in the Best G2G category in 2012.

