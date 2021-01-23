413 samples of precious stones tested in 2020

MUSCAT, JAN 23 – The number of gemstone samples tested and authenticated by the Valuable Stones Testing Laboratory at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) totalled 413 in 2020. According to Nasser bin Ashraf al Balushi, Head of the Precious Stones Department and Testing Laboratory at the Ministry’s Directorate-General of Standards and Metrology (DGSM), 314 of the samples included diamonds, sapphires, blue sapphires, emeralds, black opals, alexandrite and chrysopril, in addition to the industrial gemstones manufactured by modern methods, single stones and stones fixed on jewellery. A further 85 other samples included stones manufactured by traditional methods, single stones fixed on jewellery that are more or less than 10 stones, and the unpolished stones. The remaining 14 samples included plastic, glass, imitation and other shapes of artificial gemstones.

