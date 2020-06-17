41 new cases in Dhofar today, 18 in Duqm

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday announced 810 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 468 Omanis and 342 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 25 629, including two deaths.

Of the total deaths reported, 75 of them are residents and 41 Omanis.

Of the total deaths reported, 67 of them are in the 15-69 age group, 49 in the 60+ group.

Of the total deaths reported, 98 of them are males and 16 are females.

Of the total 108 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 89, followed by South Batinah 12, North Batinah 6, Al Dhakilyah 3, South al Sharqiyah 3, North Sharqiyah 1 Dhofar 1, and Al Dhahirah 1.

Today’s highlights

Muscat: 18, 860 cases + 495

North al Batinah – 1, 759 cases +79

South al Batinah: 1, 814 cases +81

Al Dhakilyah: 975 cases + 31

Al-Wusta: 937 cases + 18

South Sharqiyah: 590 cases +33

North Sharqiyah 389- cases +13

Al Buraimi: 271 cases + 05

Al Dhahirah: 224 cases +14

Dhofar: 249 cases +41

Musandam: 11 cases +1