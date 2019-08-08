40km of Adam-Haima-Thamrait highway opens

The newly constructed 40km stretch of the Adam-Haima-Thamrait highway was opened for traffic by the Ministry of Transport and Communications on Thursday.

The opening ceremony was attended by engineers and experts at the ministry.

A total of 221km road has now been completed after the recent opening of 181km section of the 717.5km dual highway, one the major strategic road projects of the government.

The opening part comprises two lanes in each direction with a width of 3.75 metres for each lane with external asphalt shoulders with a width of 3 metres and internal asphalt shoulders with a width of 1.5 metres. It also comprises lower intersection serving Qarat Al Milh in the Wilayat of Adam and upper intersection serving the area of Al Uwayfiyah in the Wilayat of Bahla and neighbouring areas.

It will facilitate the traffic movement for those heading to the governorates of Al Wusta and Dhofar. It will also contribute to the social, tourism and economic development in these wilayats during the Salalah Tourism Festival.

