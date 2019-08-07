406,333 people visit Salalah Festival

Muscat: Omani nationals continued to top the number of visitors to the Salalah Tourism Festival this year.

According to the latest figures released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information, the total number of visitors to the festival is 406,333 till August 6. The number of visitors during the same period of the last year stood at 555,941, showing a 26.6 per cent decrease.

Omanis formed 74.2 per cent while visitors from rest of GCC countries accounted 9.2 per cent. The annual tourist season will continue until September 21.

The government machinery is already working overtime to clean roads and clear drains to ease flow of rainwater. Work is in progress on many more fronts. National and international folk shows are expected to attract more crowds during the holidays.

There are regular features like Omani music and dance competition, handicraft show and exhibitions from different ministries, are all time favourites of the Salalah Tourism Festival.

The Itin venue of the festival has already turned into ‘entertainment district’ which attracts many eminent singers and performers from GCC and some other countries, making the ground a representative entertainment centre for all.

Samharam Tourist Village and Sahalnoot are the extensions of the Salalah Tourism Festival with first of its kind attractions like dolphin shows and hot air balloon respectively.