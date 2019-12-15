400 arrested in protests against Algerian election

ALGIERS: Algerian police arrested 400 people in north-west Algeria during protests against last week’s presidential election, an Algerian rights group said on Saturday. The Algerian League for the Defence of Human Rights (LADDH) said on Facebook that the mass arrests took place on Friday during a peaceful march in the province of Oran. Former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune was elected Algeria’s president with 58.15 per cent of the vote in Thursday’s election. Tebboune succeeded long-time ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced to resign in April amid mass protests and pressure from the powerful military.

Bouteflika, now aged 82, ruled energy-rich Algeria for two decades, an era that was dominated by cronyism and mismanagement.

thousands of Algerians were continuing their protests in the capital Algiers and other provinces to denounce the vote.

The protesters are calling for an overhaul of the political system and the departure of key Bouteflika-era officials.

Meanwhile, Algeria’s influential army on Saturday pledged its support for former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who has been elected president after months of protests in the country.

Army Chief of Staff Gaid Salah congratulated Tebboune on his win in Thursday’s presidential elections, calling him the “suitable,experienced man capable of leading Algeria to a better future.”

“The National Popular Army will remain supportive of the president whom the people have elected and will never give up its constitutional commitments,” Salah added in a congratulatory cable, according to Algeria’s official news agency APS.

Salah, seen as Algeria’s military strongman, wished Tebboune “all success in his noble national missions,” the agency said.

