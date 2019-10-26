40 women among 637 candidates vying for 86 seats

MUSCAT, OCT 26 – A total of 637 candidates, including 597 men and 40 women, are vying for 86 seats in the 9th Majlis Ash’shura elections on Sunday. The voting, which will begin at 7 am, will see 375,801 men and 337,534 women in all the governorates and wilayats queueing up to cast their e-vote to choose their representatives. Voting will be over by 7 pm and the results are expected to be declared before midnight, according to the Ministry of Interior which is responsible for the whole election process.

To facilitate timely updates and prompt news feeds, the ministry set up a media centre at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on Saturday. The eighth Majlis Ash’shura was dissolved after the Royal Directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to this effect and the ninth Majlis Ash’shura will convene in November after the elections. The cut-off date for e-nominations to be made for the elections was February 21 and there had been an astounding response from society, according to the Ministry of Interior.

HISTORIC SHURA MARCH

The Shura march in the Sultanate began in the second decade of the Blessed Renaissance led by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, with the establishment of the Majlis Adawla (nominated State Council) in 1981 and the establishment of Majlis Ash’shura (Elected Advisory Council) in 1991. In the following years, it witnessed several stages of hard work and successive and continuous developments helping it play a key role in the national march towards progress and prosperity.

The Majlis Ash’shura, during its consecutive sessions, has been keen on its legislative and oversight role in accordance with the prerogatives attached to it in implementation to the directives of His Majesty the Sultan which he stated before the Council of Oman in 2011. The term of Majlis Ash’shura is 4 years and the last elections were held on October 25, 2015. The assembly consists of 86 elected members (till last term, it was only 85 but later, Wilayat of Liwa was given one additional constituency, hence the number rose to 86).