40-km of Adam-Thamrait road opens tomorrow

The Ministry of Transport and Communications will open a 40-km section of the Adam-Haima-Thamrait highway to traffic tomorrow. A total of 221 km are now complete after the recent opening of 181 km of the 717.5 km dual highway, one of government’s major strategic road projects. The ministry also announced the opening of an 8-km section of the second phase of Ibri-Yanqul road from Al Uqda area up to the intersection at Yanqul-Suhar road today. The new section opening today is an addition to an already opened 17-km stretch. The Ibri-Yanqul road will shorten the distance between the Wilayat of Yanqul and Al Dhahira Governorate and stimulate economic and tourism activities in the Wilayat of Yanqul.

Related