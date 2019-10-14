40 companies offer 621 jobs in tourism sector

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Tourism, in cooperation with the Ministry of Manpower and several tourism institutions, organised the first career opportunities exhibition in tourism sector at InterContinental Muscat Hotel on Monday.

The exhibition comes within the framework of the efforts aimed at boosting employment opportunities for the national manpower and enabling them to work in the tourism sector. It also comes in support of the efforts of the competent authorities on the employment of the national manpower, the initiative of the National Programme for Enhancing Economic Diversification (Tanfeedh) related to the generation of employment opportunities for young people in institutions and facilities in the tourism sector.

As many as 621 jobs opportunities were offered by 40 institutions and establishments operating in the tourism sector in the Sultanate, most notably Oman Air, which presented about 200 jobs.

As more as 1,800 young men and women with tourism qualification and competencies competed for these opportunities. The Public Authority for Manpower Register has sent text messages to the job-seekers. — ONA

