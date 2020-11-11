Region World 

4 wounded in bomb blast at World War I memorial in Jeddah

JEDDAH: A bomb blast struck a World War I commemoration ceremony attended by Western diplomats in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Wednesday, leaving at least four people wounded, officials said. The attack at a cemetery was the second targeting diplomatic missions in recent weeks, after a guard at the French consulate in Jeddah was injured by a man armed with a knife. Diplomats from France, Greece, Italy, Britain and the United States were involved in the Armistice Day commemoration ceremony in the Red Sea port city, according to a joint statement from their embassies which condemned the “cowardly attack”.

“The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates was the target of an IED (improvised explosive device) attack, which injured several people’’, France’s foreign ministry said. A Greek policeman residing in the kingdom was among those wounded, a Greek diplomatic source said. A Saudi policeman was also slightly wounded”, state-owned Ekhbariya television added, citing the governor of Mecca region, where Jeddah is located. “(Saudi) security services will launch an investigation into an incident of aggression during a gathering of a number of consuls in Jeddah’’, Ekhbariya said. — AFP

