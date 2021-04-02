4 THINGS TO REMEMBER WHEN FEELING STRESSED

Vanessa Seymour

It is that time of year in the semester again when things are getting busy. Exams, projects, tests, work: it feels like it is all happening at once and it can be scary, in fact it’s a little terrifying.

For me, stress is physical. It manifests as panic and anxiety. It is a pain I feel in my chest, like the air is being squeezed out of it. It makes me feel worried about the present and the future. It is an all-consuming worry.

These feelings are not final, or forever. Your anxiety and stress will change and evolve, and you will get through it. One day you will breathe through the moments that now feel impossible to get through.

Here is my list of 4 things to remember when you are feeling stressed.

1. WORK HARD FROM THE START

I think one of the best ways to avoid stress when it comes to exams and due dates is to make sure you plan. It is easier to be stressed out when you leave things to the last minute. Some people can do their best under pressure. I am not one of those people. I know that about myself. So now it is up to me to make sure I don’t put myself in situations where I panic at the last minute.

When you make your study schedule, give yourself time and space to breathe. I like to put no more than 3 things that I must do in a day. I have another list of things I can do and if I finish the have to’s, I am free to work on the can do’s. This makes what I can tackle, manageable and realistic. It also makes me feel good when I get something done.

2. MAKE TIME FOR THE THINGS YOU LOVE

For me, this is working out, meditating, and journaling. It is so, so easy to make excuses not to do these things when life gets busy. But these are the times when I usually need to do these things the most. They centre me, and give me a sense of control and routine. These are also things that I generally enjoy doing, they make me happy. Happiness is a choice, choose it when you are stressed.

3. BREATHE

If you are like me, and your stress is physical and affects your breath, then breathing exercises are important. I still find it funny how important breath is. It is something we all do unconsciously, yet we still sometimes forget how much we can use it to feel better. In my years of struggling with anxiety I have finally realised that no one can solve my problems. It is always up to me to feel better. It is up to me to work my way through the anxiety. So, I breathe, deeply. It takes a while sometimes, but I keep going until I feel my chest loosen, just slightly. A little bit of ease is better than the tightness.

4. REMEMBER THAT THIS TOO WILL PASS

I had a conversation with someone close to me recently who was really stressed out about an exam. She had worked herself up to the point of almost being physically ill. She did amazing in her exam at the end. It made me realise that we spend so much time stressing over things that eventually work themselves out.

You are at point A right now, trying to get to point B. You have two choices: you can get to point B feeling fresh and good, or you can get there feeling tired and drained. Life has a way of working out. We seem to stress ourselves out more than we need to.

What if you took a breath and trusted yourself and your abilities?

What if you choose to get through in a healthy manner instead of draining yourself?

I know it’s not easy to hear that one day your feelings will pass, and you will feel better. I know it is frustrating and scary to feel anxious and stressed out. I am going to leave you with a final thought.

You made it through to today. Whatever your today looks like and however it is you feel, you still made it.

No matter what you have been through, you survived, you made it to the other side. You will continue to do so. Give yourself time and space so that you learn not only how to survive but also thrive. You will get there!

The writer is a Muscat-based student, certified yoga instructor, empowerment coach and host of the podcast ‘LIVE INSPIRED’. email@vanessaseymour.com