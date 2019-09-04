4 students from Al Dakhiliyah to take part in Gulf math Olympiad

Four students from Al Dakhiliyah have qualified to participate in the 7th Gulf Math Olympiad, which will be held in October in the Sultanate.

Ola bint Hamoud bin Ali al Subhi, from Aiysha bint Mohammed al Abri School in Al Hamra, Gassna bint Saif bin Abdullah al Humaimi, Al Ghaidaa bint Said bin Mohammed al Alwi, Sondus bint Saleh bin Khamis al Mahrooqi from Aiysha al Riyami School in Bahla, qualified for the event.

Khalid bin Khalfan al Hadrami, from the Innovation and Scientific Olympics Department at the Directorate of Education in Al Dakhiliyah, said the directorate was proud of the students achievement.

“This could not have been achieved without the efforts of those who trained the students. The beginning was of the Cognitive Development Competition exams. The Department of Educational Evaluation, represented by the Department of Innovation and Scientific Olympiad, coordinated with the Department of Applied Sciences at the Department of Human Resources Development to make a training plan. The ministry trained the students to prepare for these tests during a one-week course in Muscat. There will be another central course before the start of the tests at the Gulf level. Al Hadrami added that the department, in coordination with the administrations of qualified schools, provides feedback and references in addition to honouring and motivating qualified students’’.

Zahrah bint Yahya bin Hamdan al Abri, director of the Aiysha bint Mohammed al Abri School, said that the school pays great attention to develop scientific and mathematical skills of students. Students are encouraged to take part in competitions. “We appointed some teachers to train Ola al Subhi until her participation’’.

Zouinah bint Abdullah bin Hamad al Mahrouqi, director of Aiysha al Riyami school, stressed that she will train the qualified students from her school by herself and will encourage them to take part in competitions. “We have appointed a special teacher for their training. We have set up social media groups comprising students, teachers and send them questions and follow-up their answers so as to be in constant contact with our students’’.

Aziza bint Hamad bin Zahran al Abri, teacher from Aiysha al Riyami School, said: “it is a great honour to be a supervisor to train students who qualify for the next Gulf math olympiad. I cooperated with the school administration to train the students and prepared them for the next stage. I look forward to seeing my students winning honours for the country’’. “We have prepared plans and lessons on a daily basis. We provided the students with Arabic and foreign references. Preparation take more than six hours a day. I am very optimistic to achieve high and superior results, especially I know my students and their scientific level and I am very confident that they will not let me down,” she added.

Students qualifying for the math olympiad expressed their joy at this great achievement. The students thanked the teachers and the school for their continuous efforts to enhance their abilities in mathematics. They feel a great responsibility and wish to bring laurels to Oman.

