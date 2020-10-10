4 dead, many hurt in Beirut fuel tank explosion

Four people were killed and several more were wounded when a fuel tank exploded in a Beirut building on Friday, the Lebanese Red Cross said.

The explosion caused a large fire to break out in the building in the Tariq al Jadida neighbourhood, a security source said. One person was critically wounded, while several others were treated for smoke inhalation, the Red Cross and a hospital source said. A Beirut television station said more than 30 people were hurt in the conflagration, with a medical source adding that three children were hospitalised with burns. Firefighters using mobile ladders evacuated people from buildings in the bustling district of Tariq al Jadida.

“The number of victims increased to four,” the Lebanese Red Cross said on its Twitter account, updating the toll from two dead. Red Cross Secretary General Georges Kettane added that the “were injured transported to hospital”, the national news agency ANI reported. Lebanese television Al Jadeed reported that more than 30 people were injured as it broadcast images of flames in a street and sounds of people screaming in panic. The state-run news agency said a fuel tank exploded, sparking a fire and causing casualties.