4 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in UAE: MOH

Muscat: Further to the statement No 2 issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH), regarding the epidemiological situation of the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China, the MOH would like to announce that, as of January 29, more that 6,000 confirmed cases of nCoV have been recorded in China resulted in 132 deaths.

In addition, more than 80 confirmed cases of nCoV have been reported in the following countries: Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Nepal, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Australia, France, Germany, USA and Canada.

As well as, 4 cases were reported in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

The Ministry of Health affirms that no cases of nCoV have been reported in the Sultanate so far.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saidi, Minister of Health chaired on Wednesday the second meeting with the MOH undersecretaries and directors general at the Ministry’s headquarters to emphasize the readiness of health institutions in handling any cases suspected with nCoV.

The meeting also highlighted the provision of required reagents in the public health laboratories, the necessary measures that should be taken in the border crossings in coordination with various relevant authorities, as well as raising the public awareness on this virus.

In view of the rapid developments of the Novel Coronavirus in China, the Ministry advises the travelling to China only when necessary.

Citizens and residents urged to take the information from the formal statements and communicate with the Ministry via the MOH Contact Center at 24441999 for any information.